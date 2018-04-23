Donate bike to help others

Help others get around by donating your old bike on campus May 1.

The event takes place from 3 to 5 p.m., south of the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum on the east side of campus, and near the Single Student Residence on the west side of campus. Participants will receive a free Divvy bike pass.

Armando Pounce, junior and urban studies major who is interning at the Office of Sustainability, and Kate Yoshida, program coordinator at the Office of Sustainability, organized the bike drive with support from Divvy, a Chicago bike-share company, and Working Bikes, a nonprofit bike shop that fixes up old bikes to donate globally.

Bicycles abandoned campus for more than 30 days are removed by university staff. This is one way that Pounce and Yoshida have collected bikes to donate.

“We were trying to think of ways to better the bike policies on campus and understand why there are so many abandoned bikes on campus,” Pounce said. “It mostly happens around dorms, we think it has something to do with students leaving campus when they move back home.”