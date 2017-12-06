Donate toys through Dec. 12

The UIC Office of Preparedness and Response is hosting a Toys for Tots donation drive. When you are holiday shopping for friends and family this week, consider picking up a new, unwrapped toy (for ages: newborn-12) to share holiday cheer and help families in need.

East Campus Location: Drop off your donation in the main lobby of the Physical Plant Building, 1140 S. Morgan St. The building entrance is on Morgan Street.

West Campus Location: Drop off your donation in the donation box outside of room 109 of the Paulina Street Building, 1140 S. Paulina. Use either building entrance along Paulina Street.