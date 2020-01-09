Donations top $350K on #GivingTuesday

More than 1,200 donors gave $350,670 during UIC’s #GivingTuesday initiative Nov. 25 through Dec. 6.

“UIC’s faculty and staff members prove their commitment to UIC every day, and #GivingTuesday was no different. We made up nearly 60% of all those who contributed,” said Tom Wamsley, Vice Chancellor for Advancement. “I’m proud to serve UIC with them. Our efforts, together with those of our alumni and friends, resulted in a record-breaking effort and is having an immediate impact on the areas of UIC that are most important to us. I offer my sincere gratitude to everyone who stepped up to give.”



UIC has participated in global #GivingTuesday since 2013. Donations in 2019 more than doubled 2018’s total donations of $140,000.

“Gifts are put to immediate use supporting student programs and scholarships, faculty development and research and community outreach,” said Meredith Howell, executive director of participation in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement.

The effort is part of a larger fundraising campaign called IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC, which launched in fall 2017. The campaign’s goal is to raise $750 million over five years to forge the future of education by redefining the student experience, empowering faculty, driving discovery and connecting to communities.

For more information, visit ignite.uic.edu