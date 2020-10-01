‘Don’t Cancel Your Class!’ offers option for faculty

Are you an instructor or faculty member who is thinking about canceling class because you have to attend a conference, care for loved ones, go to medical appointments, or another obligation that you can’t avoid?

Don’t Cancel Your Class! encourages professors who may otherwise have to cancel a class to instead request one of a presentation from the UIC Campus Advocacy Network centered around healthy relationships, violence prevention, dismantling rape culture, and more. It’s a great opportunity to provide violence prevention training to students throughout the year, embedded into their normal routine.

Learn more here: https://wlrc.uic.edu/programs/dcyc/



