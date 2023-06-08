Douglass Hall Dedication and Juneteenth Celebration

In July 2022, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees unanimously approved the name change of Stephen Douglas Hall to Frederick Douglass Hall. The initiative was spearheaded by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement under the support of leadership in the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Blacks, the African American Academic Network, the African American Cultural Center, the President’s Award Program, the Urban Health Program, the UIC CHANCE Program, the TRIO Student Support Services Program and the Office of Academic and Enrollment Services.