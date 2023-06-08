Douglass Hall Dedication and Juneteenth Celebration
In July 2022, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees unanimously approved the name change of Stephen Douglas Hall to Frederick Douglass Hall. The initiative was spearheaded by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement under the support of leadership in the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Blacks, the African American Academic Network, the African American Cultural Center, the President’s Award Program, the Urban Health Program, the UIC CHANCE Program, the TRIO Student Support Services Program and the Office of Academic and Enrollment Services.
We are honored to invite you to the dedication of Douglass Hall on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The welcome and dedication will begin promptly at 11:15 a.m. and will be held in the atrium of Douglass Hall.
The agenda for the program is as follows:
11:00 a.m. – Arrivals
11:15 a.m. – Welcome and dedication
11:30 a.m. – Reception
RSVP online by Monday, June 12.
The Douglass Hall Dedication and Juneteenth Celebration is a collaborative effort between the Office of Student Success and Belonging, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Engagement, and the Office of Enrollment Management.
For more information, please contact:
Katina Anderson
katinaa@uic.edu
