Dozens of nursing students take the plunge in graduation tradition

In all, 85 bachelor’s degree nursing students participated in the graduation pool jump April 26. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

At the UIC Sport and Fitness Center April 26, dozens of nursing students jumped — wearing their medical scrubs, not swimsuits — into the water in what’s become a graduation tradition.

In all, 85 bachelor’s degree nursing students participated in the graduation pool jump. All will earn their degrees May 2. There were so many participants, they had to jump in two separate groups.

“After all of our hard work, I am extremely excited and grateful to be participating in the pool jump with my classmates,” said Mohammed Misleh, who’s graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. “To me, it’s the perfect representation of the end of one chapter and the beginning of something greater.”

Commencement for the College of Nursing will take place Thursday, May 2, at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena.