Duncan named recipient of NACADA U Senior Administrators Grant

Galen Duncan

Galen Duncan, PhD, LMSW, was named a NACDA U Senior Administrators Grant recipient by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

As a 2023 recipient, Duncan, senior associate athletic director of health, wellness and performance, will receive a grant to attend the 2023 NACDA and Affiliates Convention, held June 11-14 in Orlando, Florida.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected for this educational opportunity,” Duncan said. “I have spent most of my career working in professional athletics; college presents a new experience. I look forward to learning from those who have mastered the space of Division 1 college athletics. Thank you NACDA for selecting me. Thank you, Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz and Deputy Athletics Director – Chief Operating Officer and Senior Woman Administrator Farrah Manthei, for giving me a chance to grow at University of Illinois Chicago.”

Duncan was named UIC’s first senior associate athletics director of health, wellness and performance in September 2021. Known as the “development doctor,” Duncan provides leadership for all aspects of student-athlete wellness and performance, including athletic training, athletic medicine, mental health, nutrition and data analytics. He also serves as UIC’s sport administrator for men’s tennis, women’s tennis and golf.