Durbin visits UIC Law

On Friday, March 25, Richard J. Durbin, senior U.S. senator from Illinois and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with students at UIC Law to discuss the hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Senator Durbin shared lessons with students from his 39 years in the Senate and encouraged them to follow the example of Judge Brown Jackson, who joins the Supreme Court this summer and will be the first Black woman to serve on that body.