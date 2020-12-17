E-scooter pilot survey

Even if you never rode a scooter, you can voice your opinions about Chicago’s e-scooter pilot program, which ended Dec. 12. The survey, which is open through Jan. 7, requires less than 10 minutes to complete and asks important questions about how well the program worked for those who use sidewalks and streets. Community feedback will help determine what role shared e-scooters should play in Chicago’s transportation landscape.

Find the survey here: 2020 E-scooter Pilot Public Survey (surveymonkey.com)

E-scooter Pilot Program information here: City of Chicago :: E-Scooter Share Pilot Program

