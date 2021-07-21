Echo360 Conference July 27-29

The 2021 Echo360 Community Conference is going fully online July 27-29, 2021. This year’s theme is: “No going back: how to reconfigure learning for a post-COVID world.” If you are teaching in a UIC classroom with an Echo device this fall, this conference is for you.

Join us online this year with your fellow academic and technology leaders as they share insights about hybrid and online learning best practices, classroom innovations, active learning techniques, and learning analytics that inspire change. Examine the Echo360 product roadmap, network with your peers, chat with Echo360 staff, and learn about new products and features.

The pre-conference training workshop will share successful hybrid teaching approaches using Echo360 with plenty of examples from leading educators, opportunities for sharing your experiences, and shared examination of ongoing challenges.

This year’s key topics include:

Creating more engaging hybrid and online learning with Echo360

Consolidating video and engagement on Echo360

Benefits of integrating Echo360 and video conferencing

The value of Echo360-enabled classrooms

The conference is free for all attendees. Register online.