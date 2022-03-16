Echo360 Thumbnails

Thumbnail Customization Feature in Echo360

Did you know that you can now customize the thumbnail image shown for Echo360 videos? The thumbnail is what users see on the media tile in the Library or in a Group, and what administrators see in the Captures page. In addition, the thumbnail is also the preview image that users see for media posted or embedded outside of Echo360, prior to playback.

By default, Echo360 uses a still frame from the beginning of the recording. The thumbnail customization feature allows you to view the entire media for just the right still-moment, then select an image from the video (or from either track for dual track media), or upload your own custom image. You can also revert to the original image at any time.

Note: This feature is not available in Safari, and interactive media cannot be edited in the Edch360 video editor.

To select a custom image from the media:

Click on a Video in your Echo360 Library to open the Media Details page. Click “Edit Media” option below the preview panel. Play and pause, or scrub through the media to find the still frame you want to use for the media thumbnail image. Once you locate the image you want to use, click the menu button on the cut marker, then select “Set Thumbnail.” The Set Thumbnail dialog box opens, showing the current media thumbnail and options for choosing a new one. If it is not the image you want, click “Cancel” and repeat the above steps. The image is applied as the new thumbnail, and appears in the thumbnail location in the editor, to the left of the media name. You do not have to click Save to apply these changes. If you decide you want a different thumbnail, repeat the above steps to select a different location. You can also revert to the original or upload a custom image if there is not a still location in the video you want to use.

To upload a custom thumbnail image:

If there is no still moment in the video that captures the essence of the media, or you simply prefer to use a stock set of images, you can upload an image file to use as the thumbnail and preview image for this media.

In the Echo360 video editor, click the thumbnail image, located to the left of the popup box that appears, select “Custom Image.” Click the “Select File to Upload” button that appears in the popup. In the Filestack dialog box that appears, click the “Add File” button in the middle to upload from your local computer (default). Once the uploaded image appears in the Filestack dialog box, click and drag the Crop frame (and/or its corners) to identify the PORTION of the image to be used as the thumbnail. When finished, click “Crop” in the lower right corner of the dialog box, then click Upload. The media editor appears with the uploaded image now showing in the thumbnail Preview. If you are happy with the custom selection, click “Set Thumbnail.” The uploaded image is applied immediately to your video, and is now the image that will appear for this media in the media tile in the Library as well as the Groups page. To change the uploaded custom file being used, click on the thumbnail to the left of the media title, then click on the button that shows the currently used filename. Repeat the above steps to select and apply a different image.

NOTE: Supported image file types include: .gif, .jpe, .jpg, .jpeg, and .png. Upload of custom images maintain a 16:9 ratio and 1280×720 dimensions. Smaller or larger images will be scaled to fit if they are not cropped to appropriate size. Animated gifs can be used, but only the first still images will be used.

