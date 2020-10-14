Election Day holiday

The University of Illinois System will observe a state holiday on this year’s Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. While eligible faculty and staff will receive paid holiday time on Election Day, the University of Illinois System never fully closes, and essential operations will continue. Holiday usage and pay policies will apply, as they do for other designated holidays. Employees who are required to work may also be eligible for paid time off to vote under General Election voting leave policies. Eligible employees should work with their supervisors ahead of time to schedule a time to vote when unit operations allow.

See Schedule of Approved Holidays for Fiscal Year 2021.