Emma Email Marketing update and training

Dear staff and faculty,

As we announced in July, we are excited to launch the new Emma Email Marketing platform for UIC this fall.

Emma Email Marketing will replace Webtools Email+ for targeted and mass marketing emails and communications. Webtools Email+ will be available to UIC users until Nov. 1 to allow time for this transition. Microsoft Outlook will continue to be UIC’s standard application for day-to-day emails, scheduling and managing tasks.

Implementation timeline update

Training: Training for Emma Email Marketing users is planned for September with additional training sessions offered as needed in October.

Platform access and launch: User access: Emma users and their roles/permissions will be assigned by the primary Emma account owner for the college, school or UIC unit starting in September. Users will receive an automated email with further instructions on completing the new user agreement and accessing the platform. Sending emails and campaigns: Users can create emails and templates in the Emma Email Marketing platform but will not be able to send emails to audiences before Oct. 1. For any mass marketing emails that need to be sent before Oct. 1, please use Webtools Email+ or your existing email marketing tool(s).



Transition deadline: All colleges, schools and units should transition all marketing and communications email to the Emma Email Marketing platform by Nov. 1.

Training

To prepare UIC colleges, schools and units for the transition to the Emma Email Marketing platform, we will have training sessions available for users to learn the basics and more advanced functionality. Training will take place in September and October.

Emma Email Marketing 101

Who it’s for: Emma Email Marketing users who will be creating and/or sending marketing and communication emails (newsletters, announcements, etc.). Anyone with the Emma administrator user role will participate in separate training sessions and will not need to register for this training.

What’s covered: In this 101 training session, participants will get an overview of the Emma platform and learn how to create and send marketing emails.

Where: Virtually via Zoom.

Registration: Required.

Emma Email Marketing 201

Who it’s for: Emma Email Marketing users who have already completed the Emma Email Marketing 101 training session. Anyone with the Emma administrator user role will participate in separate training sessions and will not need to register for this training.

What’s covered: In this 201 training session, participants will learn about sign-up forms, subscriptions and email marketing insights.

Where: Virtually via Zoom.

Registration: Required.

View training dates and register here.

For more information, visit UIC’s Emma Email Marketing webpage.

Sincerely,

Chandra Harris-McCray

Vice Chancellor for Strategic Marketing and Communications

For more information, please contact:

Heather Volkel

hvolke2@uic.edu