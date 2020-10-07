Employee COVID-19 safety training deadline extended

As of Sept. 30, 12,947 employees completed the online COVID-19 safety training. The deadline has been extended to Oct. 15, 2020. UIC HR provides weekly updated reports to colleges and administrative units, and the units are expected to contact all non-compliant individuals.

Employees in the Hospital and Clinics are required to complete the training through the Hospital LMS and have a deadline of Oct. 9, 2020. New employees will be expected to complete the training on or before their first day of employment.