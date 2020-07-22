Employee COVID-19 safety training is now available

Ensuring the health and safety of our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic remains a top priority for UIC. In preparation of our phased return to the workplace over the next few months, all UIC employees are required to complete the COVID-19 Safety Training.

The training shares information that will help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on campus, including social and physical distancing, staying home if you are sick, proper hygiene measures, use of face coverings, and cleaning and disinfection procedures.

You may access the COVID-19 Safety Training in Ability LMS using your university NetID and password to log in. All UIC employees who are currently working on campus or expect to return by the start of fall semester (Aug. 24, 2020) must complete the training by that date. All employees who are currently working remotely and will still be doing so at the beginning of the semester must complete the training by Sept. 30, 2020, or by their start date (if earlier).

Employees of the Hospital & Clinics will follow a separate process and will not be required to complete this version of the UIC COVID-19 Safety Training. Hospital Human Resources will provide additional information regarding the COVID-19 Safety Training that will be accessible in the Hospital’s LMS catalog.

Questions about the COVID-19 Safety Training should be directed to UIC HR via email at uichrwelcomecenter@uic.edu or 312-996-0840.