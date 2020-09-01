Employee COVID-19 Safety Training reminder

All UIC employees are required to complete the online COVID-19 Safety Training. The training shares information that will help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on campus, including social and physical distancing, staying home if you are sick, proper hygiene measures, use of face covering, and cleaning and disinfection procedures.

As of Aug. 28, 9,828 employees have completed the training. UIC HR is continuing to provide weekly reports to colleges to follow up with employees who have not completed the training. The reports now include email addresses to facilitate communication with employees.

You may access the COVID-19 Safety Training in Ability LMS using your university NetID and password to log in. All UIC employees who are currently working on campus should have completed the training. All employees who are continuing to work remotely must complete the training by Sept. 30 (or on or before their return date if earlier).

Employees of the Hospital & Clinics will follow a separate process and will not be required to complete this version of the UIC COVID-19 Safety Training. Hospital Human Resources will provide additional information regarding the COVID-19 Safety Training that will be accessible in the Hospital’s LMS catalogue.

Questions about the COVID-19 Safety Training should be directed to UIC HR via email at uichrwelcomecenter@uic.edu or 312-996-0840.