Employee COVID-19 Safety Training reminder

All UIC employees are required to complete the online COVID-19 Safety Training. The training shares information that will help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on campus, including social and physical distancing, staying home if you are sick, proper hygiene measures, use of face covering, and cleaning and disinfection procedures.

As of Sept. 4, 10,552 employees have now completed this training. All employees who are working on site should have completed the training. Employees who are working remotely are required to complete the training by Sept. 30, 2020.