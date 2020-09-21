Employee COVID-19 Safety Training reminder

As of Sept. 21, 11,792 employees have now completed the online COVID-19 Safety Training.

All UIC employees are required to complete the online training. The training shares information that will help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 on campus, including social and physical distancing, staying home if you are sick, proper hygiene measures, use of face covering, and cleaning and disinfection procedures.

All employees who are working on-site should have completed the training. Employees who are working remotely are required to complete the training by September 30, 2020. New employees will be expected to complete the training on or before their first day of employment. Weekly reports are being provided to college HR officers.