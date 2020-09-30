Employee COVID-19 safety training update

As of Sept. 25, 12,294 employees have completed the online COVID-19 Safety Training. The deadline for employees who are working remotely expired Sept. 30. UIC HR will provide updated reports to colleges and administrative units early next week and will advise on follow-up with employees who are non-compliant.

Employees in the Hospital and Clinics are required to complete the training through the Hospital LMS and have a later deadline. New employees will be expected to complete the training on or before their first day of employment.