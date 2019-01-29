To: All UIC Employees

From: Michael Ginsburg, Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Date: January 29, 2019

Re: Employee Leave Policies and Procedures Regarding Inclement Weather

The purpose of this communication is to remind UIC employees and supervisors about employee leave policies and procedures regarding inclement weather. Because of predicted sub-zero temperatures this week, all non-essential service units will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, through noon, Thursday, Jan. 31. A decision is still pending regarding the campus schedule for Thursday afternoon. University employees working in non-essential operations should not come to campus on Wednesday or Thursday before noon. A decision regarding classes and non-essential service unit closures will be communicated by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Essential service units will remain open.

Both exempt and non-exempt employees who do not report to work on Wednesday, Jan. 30 must use benefit time or take an excused, unpaid absence. Non-essential service units will be closed, therefore, impacted employees will not be permitted to work on site on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Please see the table below for specific leave reporting requirements according to each employment group.

Employment Group Leave Benefit Options FLSA Non-Exempt Employees: Civil Service and Hourly. For any hours absent during normally scheduled work hours, benefit time or unpaid leave must be used: · Vacation · Accrued compensatory time · Approved absence without pay · Floating holiday (if absent a full day) FLSA Exempt Employees: Civil Service, Academic Professional, and Faculty If absent a full-day based on work schedule, benefit time must be used in a full day increment: · Vacation · Floating holiday

Employees who have questions about whether they work in a non-essential service unit should contact their immediate supervisor or contact UIC Human Resources for guidance.

For additional emergency situational updates regarding closings, cancellations or delays please visit emergency.uic.edu. This site should be used as the primary resource for students, faculty, and staff since detailed information will be included in this location.

Questions related to this communication may be directed to Susan Balmes in UIC Human Resources at 312-355-5230.

For more information, please contact:

Susan Balmes

balmes@uic.edu