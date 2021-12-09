Employee mental health resources
Throughout the pandemic, many employees have been overwhelmed by the stress of the disease and balancing work and family responsibilities. How we cope with our emotions and stress can affect our own well-being, the well-being of the people we care about, our workplace and our community.
The University of Illinois System Human Resources Office has a new mental health resources page for employees. UIC has a list of additional on-campus and other resources available on the UIC HR website.
