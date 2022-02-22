Employee mental health resources

Throughout the pandemic, many employees have been overwhelmed by the stress of COVID-19 and balancing work and family responsibilities. How we cope with our emotions and stress can affect our own well-being, the well-being of the people we care about, our workplace and our community.

The University of Illinois System Human Resources Office has a mental health resources page for employees. UIC has a list of additional on-campus and other resources available on the UIC HR website. UIC HR Organizational Development has added several webinars which are available free of charge to all UIC employees, including: