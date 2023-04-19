Engineering Expo 2023 – You’re invited!

Dear UIC community,

The College of Engineering would like to cordially invite you to attend the annual Engineering Expo Friday, April 21, at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum. Our students will be presenting their research publicly from 1-4 p.m. We are very excited to be back in person and on campus for the first time since 2019.

Undergraduate seniors in engineering have the chance each year to show their creativity, ingenuity and innovative spirit to the entire UIC community — and the city of Chicago.

Most students begin in the Senior Design course, a two-semester sequence that allows seniors to gather all the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired at UIC Engineering and put them to work to solve a real-world design problem.

Computer science students do not take the Senior Design course, but they are our newest participants in Expo, developing and demonstrating programming projects done with Arduino. Arduino is an open-source single-board microcontroller that students use to create a working prototype in CS 362 Computer Design.

No matter what their discipline, the projects our seniors take on range from the practical to the fantastic. Recent projects have explored creating biodiesel from coffee grounds, building devices to improve surgery, designing an HVAC system for a four-story building, conducting traffic analyses for Chicago’s major highways, and recommending musical selections for people via facial-recognition technology.

All of these amazing projects will be on display at our annual Engineering Expo, and we would love for you to come!

For more information, please contact:

Simona Narubin

engineeringexpo@uic.edu