Enhanced security on UIC networks

On Oct. 6, the UIC Information Security and Privacy Office enabled a network security feature that helps monitor and block malicious traffic on the UIC wireless network and prevents undesirable activities from occurring, such as phishing, spyware, hacking attempts and connections to known malicious sites.

This new security feature monitors network activity and assigns any flagged or suspicious activity with a severity level. In this first phase, any activity that gets identified as “critical” will be automatically blocked on the wireless network. This enables the security team to investigate and mitigate attacks thoroughly, quickly and efficiently.

The UIC Information Security and Privacy Office is committed to protecting the UIC community from active and potential security threats. Find more information on cybersecurity and staying safe online.