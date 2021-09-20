Enjoy family activities at UIC this weekend

UIC Family Weekend is an annual event full of programs focused on welcoming parents and family members of current UIC students to campus to experience UIC alongside them. Events will be held Sept. 24-26.

“This is a great way for students and families to spend time together,” said Marc Mobley, director of New Student and Family Programs.

Events include a game night, bruch, an outdoor movie, women’s soccer match, and more. View a full list of events.

“I am looking forward to welcoming students and families back to campus for this annual tradition,” Mobley said. “Last year, our events were all virtual, so I am excited to have families join us on campus and get to experience the excitement of being on a college campus with their students.”

Registration for Family Weekend is currently open. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all participants must register in advance; there will be no walk-ins permitted this year. Spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration closes at noon Sept. 23, or earlier if events are at capacity.

Event and registration information can be found online. Participants should review the COVID-19 precautions listed on the registration site for more information about vaccination, testing and mask requirements.