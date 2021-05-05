Enrollment is open: Illinois Online Network (ION) Training for Online Teaching

UIC is partnering with UIS to offer FREE online professional learning courses through the Illinois Online Network (ION). Over 600 UIC instructors and teaching assistants completed the course last summer. This summer, new courses are available for instructors to choose from. Here are some highlights:

New to online teaching? The course Overview of Online Instruction can be a great resource for you. This course provides an introduction to online teaching emphasizing key aspects of asynchronous course design and learning facilitation. This 8-week course runs from June 7–July 31, 2021.

Teaching in blended/ hybrid courses in the fall? The course Blended Learning Design & Instruction may be the perfect course for you. This course is an overview of blended learning, a strategy that combines instructional approaches for online and traditional classroom environments. The major project will involve planning for a blended learning module that can become the foundation for your course design for the fall semester. This 8-week course runs from June 7–July 31, 2021.

Using video in your courses? The course Creating Accessible Videos can be your opportunity to learn about storyboarding and video production with accessibility in mind. This 4-week course runs from June 7 – July 3, 2021.

There are several other courses available to UIC instructors and Teaching Assistants. Learn more about these courses on the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) website: teaching.uic.edu/programs/instructors/ion-training-courses

If you are ready to register, visit UIC’s ION Course Registration page: www.uis.edu/ion/uic

For questions, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) at teaching@uic.edu