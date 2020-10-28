The annual ethics training program for all of our employees is well underway. Faculty and staff (including grad assistants) have a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Seasonal and temporary employees, including undergraduate student employees, have a deadline of Dec. 31. All employees are encouraged to complete the training as soon as possible.

Colleges and administrative units have access to the web-based ethics training reporting tool located on the University Ethics Office website. By reviewing this tool, colleges and administrative units may check the compliance percentages by campus, college and department. They may also drill down to the point of seeing individual completion records.

As a snapshot, the overall compliance percentages for UIC as of Oct. 27 is included below:

Faculty, Staff, & Grad Asst. Remaining (due Oct. 30) Seasonal, Temp, & Med Res Remaining (due Dec. 31) Overall Percentage of Completion UIC 3575 980 76%

If you have not had an opportunity to complete your training, please do so as soon as possible.