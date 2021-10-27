The University Ethics and Compliance Office has sent reminders to faculty, staff and graduate assistants regarding the Nov. 1 deadline to complete the annual Ethics Training. All colleges and administrative units have access to the web-based reporting tool located on the University Ethics and Compliance Office website to check compliance by college, department and individual completion status. The data in the reporting tool is updated daily.

As of Oct. 26, the overall completion rate is 76%.

Seasonal, temporary and medical resident employees have until Dec. 31 to complete the training. More information about Ethics Training is available on the University Ethics and Compliance Office website.