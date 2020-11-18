Ethics training for seasonal, temporary and medical resident employees

Employees who work in an hourly or more temporary capacity or as a medical resident are required to complete an annual training program that is slightly different from the course completed by more permanent employee classifications. The training deadline is December 31, 2020 at: Seasonal, Temporary and Medical Resident Ethics Training

An offline version of the training can be provided to those employees who do not have access to a computer or who are unable to complete the online version of the training. The completed signature page must then be sent to the University Ethics and Compliance Office via US Postal Mail. The offline training can be accessed at: Offline Seasonal, Temporary and Medical Resident Annual Ethics Training.

Please note training communications to all outstanding Seasonal, Temporary, and Medical Resident trainees were sent by the University Ethics and Compliance Office during the fall semester:

Initial notification: mid-September

First reminders: mid-October

Final reminders: early November

Statutory Reference: Illinois State Officials and Employees Ethics Act (5 ILCS 430/5-10)

For additional information, please visit the FAQ Training section of the University Ethics and Compliance Office website.