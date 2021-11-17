Ethics Training for seasonal, temporary and medical resident employees

The University Ethics and Compliance Office has sent reminders to student employees, medical residents and extra help employees regarding the Dec. 31 deadline to complete the annual Ethics Training. As of Nov 8, 683 UIC employees in these categories had not completed the training. Failure to complete the training could result in dismissal or the inability to work for the university for a period of time following noncompliance.

All colleges and administrative units have access to the web-based reporting tool located on the University Ethics Office website to check compliance by college, department, and individual completion status. The data in the reporting tool is updated daily.

More information about Ethics Training is available on the University Ethics website.