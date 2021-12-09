Ethics Training for seasonal, temporary and medical resident employees

Student employees, medical residents and extra help employees who have not yet completed the annual Ethics Training have a deadline of Dec. 31 to complete the annual Ethics Training. As of Nov. 30, 411 UIC employees in these categories had not completed the training. Failure to complete the training could result in dismissal or the inability to work for the university for a period of time following noncompliance.

All colleges and administrative units have access to the web-based reporting tool located on the University Ethics Office website to check compliance by college, department and individual completion status. The data in the reporting tool is updated daily.