‘Euphoria’ actress Storm Reid comes to UIC

Actress Storm Reid, left, is interviewed by UIC student Lavontae Morrow during the An Evening With event from the Student Activities Board on March 29. (Photo: Adam Biba/Creative and Digital Services)

Storm Reid, known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The Last of Us,” was the much-anticipated guest at the University of Illinois Chicago March 29, for an annual event organized by the Student Activities Board. A few students got the chance to meet the celebrity — already an Emmy Award winner at age 20 — in person.

Once a year, the Student Activities Board brings a well-known person to campus for An Evening With, a discussion for students and UIC staff. Past celebrities have included actor Winston Duke (“Black Panther,” “Us”) and last year, Jennette McCurdy, author of “I’m Glad My Mom Died” and actress in the Nickelodeon sitcom “iCarly.”

On stage in the Illinois Room at Student Center East, Reid answered questions from moderator and communications student Lavontae Morrow about her favorite roles, getting into the entertainment business and what’s on her playlist. As a 20-year-old college student who, like many UIC students, is working while also going to school, she also talked about how she achieves a balance.

The UIC Student Activities Board gathers around Storm Reid, center front, the actress of “Euphoria,” “The Last of Us” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” The Student Activities Board brought Reid to UIC on March 29 for their annual An Evening With discussion series. (Photo: Adam Biba/UIC Creative and Digital Services)

“Being a full-time student and also balancing a career is hectic,” Reid said. “But I feel so grateful to be able to balance those because not a lot of people get to do the things that I’m doing.

“I just want to take it one day at a time, because we all know — everyone who’s in here — college is hard. We get overwhelmed and it’s hectic. Sometimes you don’t want to do your homework and sometimes you don’t want to show up for class. And you just have to give yourself grace.”

Several students knew just as much about Reid, the college student, as they did about Reid, the actress, thanks to Reid sharing her experiences as a current University of Southern California student on social media.

“She’s an Emmy winner already and she’s so young. I’m interested to hear how she achieved her goals so early,” said UIC political science student Jonathan Palmisano before Reid took the stage. “She’s really driven. Obviously, working on films and TV can be pretty extensive and time-consuming. So to be in college and doing that as well … I have a part-time job and I’m a full-time college student and that’s a lot.”

Anuoluwapo Kay-Oladimeji, another student in the audience, said she had dreams of acting when she was younger. Now she’s on a different track, as a health studies major.

“I’d like to know how she got to where she is, because I know it definitely wasn’t easy,” Kay-Oladimeji said before the event. “She probably has very good time management.”

But for aspiring actors in the audience, Reid acknowledged entertainment is a tough business.

“I’m not going to sugar-coat it,” she said. “It’s hard, and opportunities are few and far between, especially for people who look like us. So it’s really about making sure you love the craft.

Student Darrow Richmond, left, was one of the lucky students who met actress Storm Reid at a post-event reception for An Evening With on March 29. (Photo: Adam Biba/UIC Creative and Digital Services)

“If you don’t have passion for something, you’re not going to want to put your all into it.”

And, she added, “Don’t take no for an answer.” If you have an idea, take a leap of faith and try it out, she said.

“I’m not just acting to pursue my dream and my passion,” Reid said about playing emotionally taxing roles such as the ill-fated Riley in the zombie apocalypse series “The Last of Us.”

“I have a responsibility to reflect the real world in my art,” she continued. “I take that very seriously. I try to act as intentional as possible with the roles I choose to be a part of.”

As for what’s on her playlist?

Future’s new album, “We Don’t Trust You,” and “Cowboy Carter.”

“I haven’t listened to it yet, because I was on the plane when it dropped,” Reid said of Beyonce’s latest album. “But that is the first on my to-do list.”

After the discussion wrapped up, Reid sat down for a short interview with UIC Radio, then met with 11 students who scored invitations on social media to meet her in person. Each one got a selfie and a warm thanks from Reid.

“I’ve been a fan since ‘A Wrinkle in Time.’ I loved watching her in ‘Euphoria,’” said Sinia John, an engineering student. “She’s very relatable, saying that she has senior-itis. I’m a freshman — I feel like I have it after coming back from Christmas break.”

Isabella Arevalo, a marketing student, and Melissa Leon, an English major, attended the VIP reception after winning two invitations.

“My twin sister actually gave her spot to me,” Leon interjected. “I’ve seen more of (Reid’s) work and more of the movies she’s in, and (my sister) is like, ‘You deserve the spot.’”

“I am a huge fan of her work,” Arevalo said. “I just thought she was really relatable and a really good celebrity and influencer. She’s just very genuine and down-to-earth.”