EVENT CANCELED – 2020 Impact and Research Day – Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The 2020 Impact and Research Day (IRD) scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 has been canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the University of Illinois COVID-19 policies.

The Honors College will be providing other opportunities for students to present Capstone projects in April. The format for such presentations is yet to be determined. If you have questions related to presenting your honors work, please attend to all email announcements and reach out to Honors Advisor Kathryn Burns-Howard with questions at kbh@uic.edu.

UIC Impact will also provide other opportunities for students to give their oral presentations. For students who submitted an impact oral presentation, please email uicimpact@uic.edu should you have any questions. UIC Impact will still award Impact Scholar cords to students who successfully present their capstone projects or Impact presentations.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Impact and Research Day committee at ird@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Connie Ping

ird@uic.edu