Derrick Rose

Christian Jones





JD DuBois

Cindy Mori

Dr. Corey Yeager

Photos: Joshua Clark

NBA player Derrick Rose and NFL player Christian Jones were among panelists on campus Feb. 13 for #TheRightConversation on mental wellness at the Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum.

The panel, organized by the group Everyone Has a Story, founded by JD DuBois, featured several speakers who talked about finding their purpose and balance in life.

Rose spoke about suffering from PTSD from the neighborhood he grew up in, constantly fearing an unexpected threat to his family when he heard sounds in the night. After he achieved success in his basketball career, he still struggled.

“I was in a bad state. I fell in a very somber place and I felt very meek inside,” he said. The birth of his daughter “gave me a new outlook on life.”

Rose said his introverted tendencies can be a challenge as a public figure.

“I used to stay to myself when I would do events. When I was at social gatherings, I would feel drained,” he said. “I know I’m not perfect, and I’m here to give love and share my story.”

Jones said others have helped him feel more vulnerable.

“My fiancée has been the person to open me up a little bit and talk about personal stuff,” he said.

Cindy Mori, vice president of global talent management and global corporate management for Discovery and OWN, talked about her need for engaging with others.

“I didn’t know you could make a career out of making friends. I learned that being open and vulnerable and creating connections was what filled me,” Mori said.

Yoga instructor Adria Moses said she found healing from her chronic illness through yoga.

“I met myself again. It was the first time I’d taken my shirt off to expose my scars from surgery,” Moses said.

Therapist Dr. Corey Yeager shared the importance of finding a supportive environment for healing.

“There are some struggles and stigmas around certain things that we must find ways to heal that space,” Yaeger said.