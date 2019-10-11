Excellence in Teaching
Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.
All of the winners will be honored at the 2019 Faculty Award Ceremony & Reception from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.
Q&A with this year’s winners:
Barbara Di Eugenio, College of Engineering
Gail Fisher, College of Applied Health Sciences
Catherine Main, College of Education
Christopher Mitchell, Jane Addams College of Social Work
