Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

All of the winners will be honored at the 2019 Faculty Award Ceremony & Reception from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.

Q&A with this year’s winners:

Barbara Di Eugenio, College of Engineering

Gail Fisher, College of Applied Health Sciences

Catherine Main, College of Education

Christopher Mitchell, Jane Addams College of Social Work

Richard Stringham, College of Medicine



