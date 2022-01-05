Excellence in Teaching: Sarah Parker-Harris

Sarah Parker-Harris

Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

Sarah Parker-Harris

Professor and Director of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies, Disability and Human Development

Years at UIC: 14

What does it mean to win an Excellence in Teaching Award?

It is an honor to be recognized with this award. I am grateful to my colleagues for their nomination and support.

What do you teach?

Graduate and undergraduate courses in disability studies.

How do you engage students in your courses?

Collaborative interdisciplinary engagement with the content and each other.

What do you enjoy most about teaching at UIC?

Meeting new students and going on the journey alongside them as they discover disability studies as an academic field.

What are your research interests?

Disability policy, knowledge translation, employment and entrepreneurship, and theories of social justice and human rights.

What is your advice to students considering a teaching career?

Stay passionate and flexible, and never stop learning new ways to engage with students.