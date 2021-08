Exemplary Course Program Cohort – Webinar Series

Blackboard is offering a four-part webinar course to learn about the Exemplary Course Program Rubric and how to self-assess your courses. Each one-hour webinar covers a different characteristic of high-quality courses. Registration is currently open on the Exemplary Course Program website.

Sep 8 | Wednesday, 9-10 am | Exemplary Course Program: Course Design

Sep 9 | Thursday, 9-10 am | Exemplary Course Program: Interaction and Collaboration

Sep 15 | Wednesday, 9-10 am | Exemplary Course Program: Assessment Design

Sep 16 | Thursday, 9:00-10 am | Exemplary Course Program: Learner Support

To see other upcoming events and training opportunities, please see the CATE Events webpage.

