Explore the LAS Learning Centers
Opportunity. Discovery. Success.
The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is here to help you succeed! Visit one of our Learning Centers this Fall for free tutoring support in math, science, foreign languages, and writing. No appointment necessary. All UIC students are welcome!
For more details, please contact lasinfo@uic.edu.
Math and Science Learning Center
3rd Floor – Science & Engineering South (SES)
Foreign Language Peer-Tutoring
1650 University Hall (UH)
Writing Center
105 Grant Hall (GH)
Contact
Categories