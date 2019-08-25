Explore the LAS Learning Centers

Opportunity. Discovery. Success.



The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences is here to help you succeed! Visit one of our Learning Centers this Fall for free tutoring support in math, science, foreign languages, and writing. No appointment necessary. All UIC students are welcome!



For more details, please contact lasinfo@uic.edu.



Math and Science Learning Center

3rd Floor – Science & Engineering South (SES)



Foreign Language Peer-Tutoring

1650 University Hall (UH)



Writing Center

105 Grant Hall (GH)



