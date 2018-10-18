Expo lets employees explore campus resources

Hundreds of UIC employees packed the Illinois Rooms in Student Center East Oct. 16 to learn more about campus resources during the UIC All Employee Expo.

More than 700 employees registered for the event, which featured campus and community representatives at more than 50 booths — ranging from Human Resources and Campus Recreation to campus eateries and community businesses.

The event was modeled after an annual employee expo at the Urbana-Champaign campus that has been ongoing since the 1970s, said Mariola Arriola, an event organizer from the Staff Advisory Council.

“It went well, and we are hoping to continue with it in the future,” said Arriola, a business manager in the UIC student centers. “I hope employees received information on campus resources that they would not have known about.”

The event provided an opportunity for employees to meet cross-campus colleagues and find contacts and resources to help navigate their career and interests on campus. A shuttle was available to provide easy transportation for employees from the west side of campus to the event in Student Center East.

Jason Rochon, associate information technology security officer with the Academic Computing and Communications Center (ACCC), shared his knowledge on cyberattacks with other UIC employees during the event.

“Security is ever-changing, so we want to bring awareness to the services and protection that we offer and type of security attacks going on in today’s times,” he said.

Annmarie Vecchione from the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of Women recruited new members to the group, which advises the chancellor on issues related to women on campus.

“We had quite a lot of foot traffic and some nice conversations with people new to UIC and other people who had been involved and were looking to get involved again,” said Veccione, residential housing coordinator in UIC Campus Housing.

The event was organized by the UIC Human Resources, the Academic Professional Advisory Committee and the Staff Advisory Council.

“It was a great opportunity for new and old employees to find out what UIC offers,” said Mary Berta, a member of the Academic Professional Advisory Committee who helped organize the event and associate to the head of occupational therapy. “It exceeded my expectations.”

Visit the EXPO website for links to participating departments and vendors.