Extended hours, finals activities at Daley Library

EXTENDED HOURS

The Richard J. Daley Library will be open 24 hours a day from 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Bring your i-card to enter during extended hours.

STUDY BREAK ACTIVITIES

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

CHAIR MASSAGE

1-3 p.m.

Massage can improve overall health, enhance fitness training, reduce pain, aid in rehabilitation and promote relaxation. Come get a free 10-minute chair massage. First come, first served walk-up appointments only. Brought to you in part by UIC Campus Recreation.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

STRETCHING OUT YOUR STRESS WORKSHOP

3:30-4:45 p.m.

In this unique workshop the focus is more on doing and less on lecture. You get to use relaxation techniques such as: acupressure, deep breathing, stretching and meditation. “Relaxed” and “calm” are the words used by students to describe how they feel after this workshop. Brought to you in part by UIC Wellness Center.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10-12

RELAXATION STATION

6-8 p.m.

Need a break from studying? Stop by for a cup coffee and a quick snack or enjoy an assortment of games and activities to relax.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

CHAIR MASSAGE

1-3 p.m.

Massage can improve overall health, enhance fitness training, reduce pain, aid in rehabilitation and promote relaxation. Come get a free 10-minute chair massage. First come, first served walk-up appointments only. Brought to you in part by UIC Campus Recreation.

All events are held in the Richard J. Daley Library, Room 1-470.