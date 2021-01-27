Extension of COVID-related leave programs

Updated information is available regarding paid leave provisions under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) at the following link:

https://emails.uofi.uillinois.edu/newsletter/1220839065.html

Time off provisions that an employee may need related to COVID-19 have been extended through March 31, 2021. Employees who have exhausted leave time available under FFCRA may have other options. For questions, contact uichrleaves@uillinois.edu.