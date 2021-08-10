Facilitated online discussions about instructional challenges

The Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) has prepared two facilitated online events to further discussions on ways to engage students equitably, leverage appropriate technology, and maintain the quality of teaching no matter the mode of instruction. Please consider joining us for one of the two synchronous Zoom sessions:

Synchronous Session 1: Friday, August 13 | 12 – 1 PM

Synchronous Session 2: Wednesday, August 18 | 2 – 3 PM

Zoom links are available through the CATE 2021 Summer Institute course in Blackboard. If you already registered during the Kickoff Meeting held in the spring, you need not register again and may access the Blackboard site at any time.

If you didn’t participate in the Summer Institute, please register at go.uic.edu/TeachingSummerInstitute to gain access to the institute’s materials, including the link for these Zoom discussion sessions. Please note that when you click on the link, you may navigate to a page telling you “access denied.” Just click the “Log In” button on the right and you will navigate to the Blackboard login page, where you may use your UIC credentials to log into the site.

For questions about these facilitated online discussions, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) at teaching@uic.edu