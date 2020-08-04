Facilities employs new classroom and vehicle sanitization system

Building Service supervisor Francisco Torres (center) helps building service workers Everett Johnson and Clarence Williams prepare to sanitize a lecture hall using a new electrostatic decontamination unit.

As the start of the fall semester grows closer, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services’ (OVCAS) Facilities Management (FM) team continues to refine its plans to keep students, faculty and staff safe as they return to campus.

To ensure that UIC classrooms and vehicles are sanitized in a way that not only keeps users safe, but also the building service workers responsible for cleaning them safe as well, FM recently purchased 10 electrostatic decontamination units that will be regularly used on campus throughout the semester.

The units were originally designed for use by military units and first responders and when used in automated mode, provides no-touch sanitization of all surface areas in rooms and vehicles in under 30 minutes. The units can also be used to hand spray surfaces when needed.

The sanitization process uses a an environmentally safe, EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectant that kills viruses by altering and preventing protein formation and will continue killing them for seven days. When the unit is used to sanitize a space, it creates a fine, atomized particle in the form of a dry mist that attaches itself to all surfaces — especially places that disinfecting sprays and wipes can’t reach. It also delivers a consistent amount of disinfectant to high-touch surfaces that destroys pathogens and prevents their spread.

Once the solution is aerosolized and applied to the area being disinfected, it takes about 10 minutes for it to evenly distribute on all surfaces. The process is also safe for use with sensitive electronic equipment.

The final phase of the sanitization process occurs when the solution is removed from the area, which occurs through use of the space’s HVAC, external ventilation or additional air circulation. The solution will also naturally break down on its own.

“The investment in this equipment should make the UIC community feel confident that the university’s classrooms and vehicles are safe for use,” said Clarence Bridges, FM executive director. “When deployed, this sanitization process has proven effective in protecting both public health and the health of those on the front lines.”

FM began training environmental services staff on use of the new equipment last week. Classrooms will be sanitized every night on a rotating basis after their use and will be deep cleaned at least once a week. All high-touch areas will continue to be disinfected multiple times daily.

The Transportation department will use the equipment to disinfect Night Ride shuttles, buses, and other vehicles on a rotating basis after their use.

If you have questions or need more information about the sanitization process, please email servdesk@uic.edu.