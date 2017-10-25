Faculty and Staff Response Team Services

Dear Colleagues,

One of the distinguishing facets of our university is our shared goal of a collective responsibility for creating a safe, secure, and welcoming environment.

It has always been the utmost priority of the university to provide an environment that is free from threats, intimidation and violence, and as such the university must also demonstrate its commitment to responding to the mandates set forth in the Illinois Campus Security Enhancement Act (P.A. 095-0881; 110 ILCS 12/20).

UIC has a Faculty and Staff Response Team (FSRT) which coordinates support services and administrative response to threatening or aberrant behavior and provides appropriate interventions and individual case management to reduce the risk of violence. FSRT reviews incidents involving highly disruptive behavior, including: hostile, aggressive, bullying, intimidating, and/or violent behaviors. Behavior that causes others to express concern about their personal safety must be reported to the UIC Police Department. All cases involving sexual harassment, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, must be reported to the Title IX Coordinator.

Faculty and staff working at the regional campuses may also utilize the FSRT.

Membership includes representatives from the Office for Access and Equity, UIC Human Resources, University Health Services, Employee Assistance Service, Intercollegiate Athletics, Faculty Affairs, the Women’s Leadership and Resource Center, UIC Police Department, University Counsel, HR Labor and Employee Relations, Public and Government Affairs and UI Health.

If you experience or observe imminent violence, please get to a safe location and immediately contact the UIC Police Department at (312) 355-5555 or 5-5555 from a campus phone or your local law enforcement agency by dialing 911.

To learn more about the Faculty Staff Response Team please join us on November 15, 2017 from 10-11:30 a.m. in Student Center East Room 605, for a panel discussion to gain a deeper understanding regarding prevention strategies and procedures for detecting, investigating, managing, and following up on threats or violent incidents. Please RSVP by clicking the following link: https://goo.gl/forms/khpqY5NDIRa73bfx2.

Sincerely,

Caryn A. Bills

Associate Chancellor, Office for Access and Equity

Faculty and Staff Response Team Co-Chair

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Faculty and Staff Response Team Co-Chair

For more information, please contact:

Caryn Bills

oae@uic.edu

Michael Ginsburg