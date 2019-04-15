FACULTY/FULBRIGHT PROGRAM NEWS

Dear UIC Faculty,

We have three general announcements for you this month:

Deadline is September 16, 2019. For the complete Fulbright catalog for U.S. Scholars, please see https://www.cies.org/programs

Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Regional Spotlight: Europe and Eurasia

Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Application

Best regards,

Nora

Each month leading up to the 2020-21 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program, deadline of September 16th , you will receive highlights of awards across the world. This month we begin with Europe and Eurasia.

The Europe and Eurasia region offers a wide range of opportunities for U.S. academics and professionals to engage in original research and have impactful teaching experiences through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. With 264 awards in 45 European and Eurasian countries, there is diverse range of opportunities: from multi-country opportunities in the European Union to discipline specific awards such as Cyber Security in Romania, Gender Studies in Albania, STEM opportunities in Ukraine and France, to Early Career and Flex option awards. Europe and Eurasia awards for the 2020-2021 Fulbright U.S.

Scholar Programs include but are not limited to:

Albania: Gender Studies

Austria: Fulbright-Kathryn and Craig Hall Distinguished Chair for Entrepreneurship in Central Europe at WU (Vienna University of Economics and Business)

Belgium: Hasselt University All Disciplines Award

Estonia: Multiple Disciplines

France: Grand Est Regional Award

Kosovo: Higher Education

Italy: Fulbright Schuman Chair at the European University Institute (Florence, Italy)

Romania: Media Literacy and Cyber Security

United Kingdom: Fulbright-Cancer Research UK Scholar Award

The Iceland-Greece Joint Award on Economic Crisis Management

Application Deadline is September 16, 2019. For more information about awards to Europe and Eurasia, visit the 2020-2021 Catalog of Awards https://www.cies.org/event/fulbright-us-scholar-opportunities-europe-and-eurasia-0

Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Application

The Fulbright Program is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 academic year for the Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (S-I-R) Program. S-I-R is a wonderful opportunity for academic units to host a visiting scholar for a semester or a full academic year to teach undergraduate courses, assist with internationalizing curriculum and engage with the community. Applications are due on Friday, November 1, 2019.

The 2020-2021 application guidelines will give you an overview of what an institutional proposal entails and provides a roadmap through the Fulbright S-I-R Slate application form. There are varieties of webinars planned for this season that highlight the program, institution types and provide a walkthrough of the application.

Please let me know if you have any questions throughout the cycle and I look forward to speaking more with you about this opportunity.

