FACULTY – FULBRIGHT PROGRAM UPDATE

Fulbright Update – 04/01/2020

Dear UIC Faculty,

Wish you are doing well. As communicated before, all Fulbright scholars abroad have been called back home. As this situation unfolds, scholars’ safety remains Fulbright’s highest priority and we will communicate all updates with you as soon as possible.

Though the program is currently suspended, planning for the 2021-2022 academic year—the 75th Anniversary of the program—is in full swing. We look forward to working with you, next cohort of Fulbright U.S. Scholars candidates.

For faculty considering the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program 2021-22, the deadline to apply is September 15, 2020. Please feel free to explore awards using the links provided below. Finally, we are coordinating a virtual workshop with a Fulbright officer who will be available to answer all your questions about the different programs. Stay tuned, the workshop announcement will be in your inbox soon.

Best,

Nora

Useful links:

“What’s New for 2021-22 Webinar” https://www.cies.org/event/fulbright-us-scholar-program-whats-new-2021-2022

Catalog of Awards: https://awards.cies.org/

Regional and discipline-focused webinars are held every Wednesday from 2-3 PM EST https://www.cies.org/event-type/webinar-schedule

For more information, please contact:

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu

