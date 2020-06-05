Faculty – Fulbright Workshop for Faculty and More

Dear UIC Faculty,

In this communication I am sharing

Invitation — UIC’s Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Virtual Workshop —

US Scholar Fulbright Program deadlines and links to information

Invitation from Fulbright Canada to apply

Regarding updates related to COVID-19, please continue to Fulbright’s website https://www.cies.org/

I wish you a nice weekend.

Best,

Nora Bonnin

UIC faculty is invited to participate in the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Virtual Workshop to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 – from 11am to 12:30pm.

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/374416005

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (312) 757-3119

Access Code: 374-416-005

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/374416005

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program will continue to accept applications for the 2021-2022 competition. Over 450 awards offer more than 800 grants annually. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2020. To learn more about the 2021-2022 competition visit the Catalog of Awards https://awards.cies.org/

Regional and discipline-focused webinars are held every Wednesday from 2-3pm EST. For Webinar Schedule see https://www.cies.org/event-type/webinar-schedule

Invitation from Fulbright Canada

FulAs Fulbright Canada celebrates its 30th anniversary, a new US Scholars application cycle is opening. For 2021/2022, Fulbright Canada is offering close to 50 Research opportunities at top Canadian Institutions in more than 10 different fields. For more information visit https://www.fulbright.ca/

For specific questions regarding Fulbright Canada offer, please contact my colleague Paulo Carvalho at pcarvalho@fulbright.ca

For more information, please contact:

Nora Bonnin

nbonni1@uic.edu

