Faculty – Fulbright Workshop for Faculty and More

Dear UIC Faculty,
In this communication I am sharing
- Invitation — UIC’s Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Virtual Workshop —
- US Scholar Fulbright Program deadlines and links to information
- Invitation from Fulbright Canada to apply
- Regarding updates related to COVID-19, please continue to Fulbright’s website https://www.cies.org/
- UIC faculty is invited to participate in the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Virtual Workshop to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 – from 11am to 12:30pm.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/374416005
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119
Access Code: 374-416-005
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/374416005
- The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program will continue to accept applications for the 2021-2022 competition. Over 450 awards offer more than 800 grants annually. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2020. To learn more about the 2021-2022 competition visit the Catalog of Awards https://awards.cies.org/
Regional and discipline-focused webinars are held every Wednesday from 2-3pm EST. For Webinar Schedule see https://www.cies.org/event-type/webinar-schedule
- Invitation from Fulbright Canada
FulAs Fulbright Canada celebrates its 30th anniversary, a new US Scholars application cycle is opening. For 2021/2022, Fulbright Canada is offering close to 50 Research opportunities at top Canadian Institutions in more than 10 different fields. For more information visit https://www.fulbright.ca/
For specific questions regarding Fulbright Canada offer, please contact my colleague Paulo Carvalho at pcarvalho@fulbright.ca
For more information, please contact:
Nora Bonnin
nbonni1@uic.edu
