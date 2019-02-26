Faculty Judges Needed: 2019 UIC Impact and Research Day

Dear Colleagues:

I am writing to ask you to encourage your students to participate in the 2019 UIC Impact and Research Day (IRD) which will be held on April 10, 2019. This annual event showcases undergraduate, graduate and professional student research and experiences.

Students from all disciplines are invited to present in one of four formats: a research poster, an impact poster or display, a 10-minute oral presentation, or other creative presentation. Research and impact presentations are accompanied by a poster or other visual display that captures the spirit of the research work and/or highlights key features of the project while creative presentations could include a recital or art display. Oral presentations will focus on an engagement experience. Each format will be judged by a mix of faculty and alumni judges during a high-energy, 2.5-hour session. For those students enrolled in the Honors College, each of these formats will meet Capstone requirements.

Beyond encouraging your students to participate, please also consider serving as a faculty judge. This is an enjoyable 1-2 hour commitment where you would engage one-on-one with each student whose presentation you are assigned to judge. You do not need to be an expert in the areas you judge; you will be assessing the student’s work in terms of their ability to convey the subject matter and key background, motivation, results, techniques, etc.

If you have students from your courses presenting at the IRD, please consider this another reason to judge! You will not be assigned to judge your own students; but just as your students need to be judged by faculty, so too do the students of your colleagues in order to make the event a success.

You may register as a faculty judge online.

Event logistics are as follows:

UIC Impact and Research Day

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

12-1 p.m. (Lunch and Orientation)

1-3:30 p.m. (Judging and Presentations)

3:30-5 p.m. (Reception and Prizes)

UIC Isadore & Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Details about Impact and Research Day can be found online.

Thank you in advance for your support of this important event.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, Ph.D.

Vice Chancellor for Research

UIC Impact and Research Day is presented by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, in conjunction with the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Undergraduate Programs, Honors College and the Division of Student Affairs.

For more information, please contact:

Jacqueline Berger

jacquieb@uic.edu

Connie Ping, hping@uic.edu