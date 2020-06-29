Faculty-led webinar — Building community in your online course: social presence defined

Title: Building Community in Your Online Course: Social Presence Defined

When: Friday, July 24, 12pm-1pm

This faculty led webinar is part of the UIC Online Teaching Faculty Mentor initiative.

Description: Interested in learning ways to build community in your online class? Want to help students better project themselves online — socially and emotionally — as real people? Join Miriam Isola from the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical and Health Information Sciences for a 30-minute Q&A session. Miriam is the director and a faculty member for UIC’s 100% online Master of Science in Health Informatics degree program and has been teaching online since 2006.

In this session, Miriam will share tips and answer your questions on:

• Why social presence is important in an online learning environment

• How social presence fits in to the Community of Inquiry framework for online learning

• Developing social presence for instructors

• Designing courses that develop social presence for students

• Examples of how the health informatics programs have expanded social presence within the MSHI and certificate programs

This webinar will be hosted on Zoom. No registration is required. Please add a reminder to your calendar and click on the Zoom link below to join at the time and date of event. The session, organized by Extended Campus and ACCC, will be recorded and the link will be posted in the LTS Calendar after the event.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://uic.zoom.us/j/99995079990?pwd=RE5jWE0vMXFITnplS3lpK0RxQlRXZz09

Meeting ID: 999 9507 9990

Password: 4q?BEJH9

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,99995079990#,,,,0#,,945137# US (Chicago)

+13017158592,,99995079990#,,,,0#,,945137# US (Germantown)

[Post Image:8:medium:right}