Faculty member shares benefits of health information management program

Gideon Ramirez, whose background is in business and finance, first became interested in health care after seeing his three siblings become registered nurses. When he was deciding to switch careers, the development of electronic health records was just emerging.

Ramirez currently is a clinical assistant professor in biomedical and health information sciences at UIC for the baccalaureate and master online health information management courses. Working at the university since 2013, Ramirez’s expertise includes health care regulatory compliance, revenue cycle, coding compliance audits, risk assessments, data analytics and outpatient electronic health record implementations.

Read a Q&A with Ramirez about the online degree program.